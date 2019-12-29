Williams elected WUKU president

SENSEI DARRYL Williams, seventh Dan and world referee, was recently elected president of the World United Karate Union (WUKU).

Sensei Williams is originally from TT but now resides in the USA. He has been involved in karate for over 50 years and has served in both technical and administrative areas of leading karate organisations. The veteran was also vice-president of the former World United Karate Organisation (WUKO) for ten years and even served as its referee coordinator for seven years.

WUKU’s membership now spans 27 countries (including TT) and is growing rapidly. Sensei Williams is a consultant to many karate organisations including the TT Karate Federation (TTKF).