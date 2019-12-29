We’re joking about tourism

THE EDITOR: I just don’t get it. We’re talking tourism and the capital city is in a faecal mess: vagrants are running wild, posing a threat to the safety of citizens – and visitors of course.

Making matters worse is that some vagrants are mentally unstable and armed. Are we really serious?

All this mayhem is going on because the authorities have a hands-off policy on vagrancy and the problem is growing. Is this fair to citizens who use the city? I think not.

Just last week Wednesday a vagrant had people running for safety on Frederick Street. I myself had to put some pep in my step.

We can’t be seriously talking tourism and the safety of citizens and visitors is under threat.

We’ve got to be joking.

KEITH ANDERSON

Port of Spain