Pt Fortin Chess Centre continuing schools initiative

Dr Jo-Anne Sewlal, second from right, and Raymond Aaron, right, co-founders of the NGO Creative Minds Development Initiative and the Point Fortin Chess Centre, are seen making the presentation to Maxx Creese, second from left, and Kevon Prince of Point Fortin West Secondary School. -

THE Point Fortin Chess Centre continues to intensify its efforts at developing its Chess in Schools initiative, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education (St Patrick district).

At present, the game of chess has been introduced to the Point Fortin West Secondary, Point Fortin RC, Guapo Government, Vance River RC and Rousillac Presbyterian Primary schools. The Centre continues to provide support to the schools’ chess clubs.

To this end, the Centre has donated chess equipment to selected schools in the Point Fortin area, a venture made possible through the kind support of LNG production company, Atlantic. Equipment was donated to the Point Fortin RC Primary School and the Point Fortin West Secondary School.

The Guapo, Vance River RC and Rousillac Presbyterian school chess clubs have 11, 25 and 14 students respectively. They are all managed by Lincoln Joseph (trainer at the Point Fortin Chess Centre). Several students from the Rousillac club have earned trophies over the course of the past academic year in chess.

Point Fortin RC School boasts the largest club with 48 students, which is managed by Indira Samaroo and assisted by Charlene Mitchell, both trainers at the Point Fortin Chess Centre. Its recent accolades include its youngest member winning the Under-6 boys category at the Lynette Rampersad Foundation Schools Junior Chess Tournament.

The Point Fortin Chess Centre is proud that the game of chess is growing in popularity among the students of all schools as it continues to pursue one of its objectives which is to once again make Point Fortin a well-known centre for chess in the country.