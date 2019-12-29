PC Victor’s family focus on funeral, not on death of suspected killer

PC Nicholas Victor was shot and killed by two bandits at Rainbow Supermarket, Caroni on Christmas Eve. -

Relatives of slain police constable Nicholas Victor are finalising arranging for his funeral, and prefer not to comment on the fatal police shooting of the suspect in his murder.

"I have my thoughts, but I would like to keep them private. I do not want to make my thoughts public. I am focused on sending my brother off in a fitting manner," Victor's sister Marisa told Sunday Newsday.

His funeral service takes place on Tuesday, Old Year’s Day, from 11 am at the New Testament Church of God at Southern Main Road, Montrose, in Chaguanas.

Victor, 30, who lived at Chase Village in Chaguanas, is expected to receive a full military funeral.

The bereaved sister added that after the service there would be a private cremation "with family only."

Two bandits shot and killed Victor on Tuesday night, Christmas eve, during a robbery at Rainbow Supermarket in Kelly Village in Caroni.

The off-duty officer was providing private security. Before fleeing the scene, the killers stole his gun.

Police reportedly retrieved the gun, a gold Glock pistol, on Friday evening on the body of Michael Thomas.

Members of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) killed Thomas in Valencia in a shootout.

Led by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, SORT officers went to a house at Valencia Old Road shortly after 7 pm on Friday. They earlier received information that the suspected killer had been hiding at the house.

At the family's home on Christmas Day, Marisa told Newsday that her shock and grief deepened when videos and photos of Victor’s body at the crime scene circulated on social media.

She said no one would like to see their relative in that manner.

Victor was posted at the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch. He was not married and did not have any children.