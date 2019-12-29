Missing man found dead, loved hunting, fishing, drinking, says friend

Mukesh Singh, the missing man found with gunshots in a forest in south Trinidad, died doing what he loved best— hunting animals.

Police are yet to determine whether someone deliberately shot and killed him or if he was shot by a trap gun.

The hunter, 53, also known as Carljub and Flacko, lived at Phoenix Park in California. He was not married or had any children.

Singh picked up his friend, Kevin Bachoo – a mechanic, at about 8.30 am on Thursday (Boxing Day), and went hunting. They arrived at a camp via Saunders Trace, St Mary’s Village in Moruga at about 11 am. The road leads to Guayaguayare.

Bachoo, who lives in California, said they ate some biscuits and doubles on arrival. Singh left to go deeper in the forest in an area referred to as CO 50 to set traps for animals. He promised to return at about 10 pm "for the latest."

Bachoo said: "I am not a hunter, so I remained in the camp. I fell asleep but woke up at about 9 pm. By 11 pm I was not hearing from him and I started to get worried. There is no cell service in the area. I thought that maybe he was lost."

Bachoo went to St Mary’s police post and reported Singh missing. He also contacted friends to inform them about it.

With the help of his friends, they searched the forest for Singh. They found him lying on the ground on Friday morning with gunshot wounds.

He returned to police to tell them of the discovery.

"It was far inside the forest and police say that was not in their district. We then reported it to Rio Claro police. Flacko normally hunts agouti, tattoo and lappe. He was a really friendly person, always jolly. He loved to drink, fish and hunt."

Residents of Phoenix Park said Singh recently went to live in Freeport, but he grew up in the area.

Referring to him only as "Carljub", they say he loved hunting and they were saddened by his death.