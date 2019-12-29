Mayaro woman dies after being set on fire

Keisha Stanley -

On Friday, 31-year-old Keisha Stanley died at the San Fernando General Hospital, days after she was doused with a flammable substance then set on fire during a domestic dispute at her Mayaro home.

Hours before her death, a 30-year-old male relative faced a registrar at the Mayaro Magistrate’s Court charged with arson and wounding Stanley with intent to cause her grievous bodily harm.

The prosecutor, Sgt Robin Ramdhan, objected to bail saying she was in a critical condition at the hospital. Sgt Kistow laid the charges.

The registrar denied the accused man bail and adjourned the case to Monday when he is expected to face a magistrate.

Owing to the death, police told Sunday Newsday that a file is expected to be completed and sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for the charges to be upgraded to murder.

A police report said Stanley and the accused argued on December 21 at her home in Mafeking Village where he allegedly set her on fire. Stanley suffered first degree burns. The accused also received burns to his hands, police said.

They were taken to the Mayaro Health Centre where the man was later discharged, and Stanley was transferred to the hospital.

Police from Homicide Bureau (Region II) and Mayaro are investigating.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James.

She is the second woman to have died under similar circumstances recently.

Only on Tuesday, a man who allegedly doused Ste Madeleine resident Annie Seepersad, 44, with puncheon rum then lit her during a domestic dispute faced a San Fernando magistrate charged with murder.

Police said the incident happened on the night of November 23. She was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where she died six days later.

Sgt Richardson of the Homicide Bureau Region (III) laid the charge.