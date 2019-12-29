Liberties at Readers Theatre Series

Taqiyah Muhammad -

The National Drama Association’s (NDATT) Playwrights Workshop Trinbago’s (PWT) Monthly Readers Theatre Series (MRTS), held the first Wednesday of every month, kicks off the new year with a reading of the screenplay Liberties, by Taqiyah Muhammad, for the January 2020 instalment. The reading takes place at the NDATT Studios, at 97 Southern Main Road, Curepe on January 1, starting at 7 pm.

In Liberties, a young girl, Angelika, endures a variety of abuse, including physical, sexual and psychological, from her parents. She tries to get through her life as a university student, but the abuse she experiences makes it difficult for her to function in society. She suffers from post-traumatic stress syndrome (PTSS) and anxiety, which affect her day to day life. Angelika decides enough is enough and in an attempt to free herself, she escapes with her three friends Joe, Amy and Eugene, on a long road trip to Quebec. Although she thinks she is finally free, little does she realise someone was following her the entire time.

A young creative girl whose vision is to change the world through written and visual art, Muhammad earned her diploma in creative media and technologies from the University of the Arts London, Lambeth College. She now attends the SBCS Global Learning Institute Ltd in Trinidad, working towards a degree in creative media and communications. Her main goal is to help TT’s film industry be amongst the world’s leading film industries and TT to be known for being the home of some of the greatest artists and artistes. She also aspires to be one of the first Trinidadians to win the Palme D’Or, the highest prize awarded at the Cannes Film Festival.

Playwrights Workshop Trinbago (PWT) is inviting actors, playwrights, directors, producers and the general public to the reading to provide the playwright with feedback to further develop her script. The event will be held on January 1, at 7 pm at the NDATT Studios, 97 Southern Main Road, Curepe. Admission is free. RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pwt-monthly-readers-theatre-series-2020-tickets-87325030517.

For further information e-mail playwrightsworkshoptt@gmail.com; or call (868) 351-6293; or visit Facebook and Instagram @playwrightsworkshoptt.