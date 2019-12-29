Griffith: 2 dead because of bad laws

Michael Thomas shot and killed by police in Valencia on December 27. He was a suspect in the murder of PC Nicholas Victor. -

Criminal defence attorney Wayne Sturge is calling for the use of body cameras by the police following the shooting death of suspected police killer, Michael Thomas.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Sturge responded to Police Commissioner Gary Griffith's comments in an Express interview that he will take the lead to pursue suspects in the murders of officers.

“What is this man (Police Commissioner Gary Griffith) saying? He is going to be leading such operations (as the one which just ended), he is going after every shooter (alleged/suspected though not proven) to do what exactly? Arrest him? If a man has a pending matter then in the mind of the CoP he is guilty, no need for the courts. Let me hear him explain this, because by his own words he has already foreshadowed a proscribed intention. He is right, 2020 will be interesting... for whom? In the absence of bodycams, better hope nobody is secretly filming.”

Thomas, a suspect in the murder of PC Nicholas Victor, was shot dead by the Special Operation Response Team led by Griffith in Valencia on Friday night. Victor was killed while working security at a Caroni grocery on Christmas Eve and his personal firearm was stolen. Reports are that on Friday, as police approached a house in Valencia they were shot at and returned fire hitting Thomas several times. He was taken to the Sangre Grande District Hospital where he was declared dead. A photograph of Griffith looking at Thomas's body in the hospital circulated on social media.

After the fatal police shooting, the Express quoted Griffith as saying: “I intend to be back out leading such operations. Going after every shooter. To those who want to live by the sword, 2020 is going to be interesting.”

On Saturday, Griffith, in response to Sturge, said he is the greatest supporter of body cameras but because of the cost of equipment, it is taking time to procure them for all officers.

“I have already written up the departmental orders to have officers who are on foot patrol to use the cameras, when they are in the vehicle they can switch it off but once they are outside they must turn it on. That will clear up all the misconceptions from the 'allyuh too wicked posse' and protect my officers as well.”

Also on Saturday, a Facebook post began circulating from someone named Humble K Nubianempress. The post, allegedly from Thomas’ mother, stated, “Yes this is my son who got killed in Valencia last night. I am not going to pretend I had a good son, all who know me personally knows that I tried my best to raise him in the right way. God is in control but at the end of the day you make children and not their minds. God had the last say despite of what, I love my son.”

A video of pictures of Thomas holding what is alleged to be PC Victor’s firearm was also shared on social media on Saturday. In the video, a man is heard saying that there were three different bullets in the gun. The man said, “He want to play f—g hero so he end up a f—g zero”, supposedly referring to Victor.

Griffith added that had the laws that were passed previously denying bail to anyone held with a gun been enforced, Victor and Thomas would have been alive. He chastised politicians for what he deemed to be a switch from once supporting the law to now advocating for the release of those held with illegal firearms.

“That picture of me looking down at that young man, what I was thinking is that we lost another young man because some defence attorney or independent senator is trying to defend their client with their position in the Parliament. That man’s mother told me he was held with a firearm recently. Had he been denied bail he would be have been alive in jail. This shows how serious this is. Guns are easier to get than doubles on a Saturday morning and that is why these criminals get embolden to come out and commit other crimes to either pay legal fees or kill witnesses who they suspect tipped off the police because they know they will be back outside if they are caught with guns.”

Sturge and Griffith has had public spats before on policing and the law. In October 2018, Griffith gave 100 body cameras to his officers that he said were in storage before he assumed the position as head of the Police Service. Addressing the media at a weekly press briefing in May, Griffith said the police were installing dashboard cameras on their vehicles because they had a wider span, were easier to see and they were getting the video feed in real time. He said about 40 vehicles were outfitted with the cameras.