N Touch
Monday 30 December 2019
follow us
Letters to the Editor

Give books in 2020

THE EDITOR: We reap what we sow. If you plant peppers in Point Fortin, you do not pick pumpkins in Princes Town.

For years, what toys have we gifted our young girls and boys with? Dolls and toy guns.

Do we agree?

What traits have we instilled in these young impressionable minds? Motherhood and violence.

Plain talk, bad manners.

So why complain when we have teenage mothers and violent crimes?

We all contributed to and nurtured today’s non-conformances.

For 2020 I am humbly suggesting gifts of reading material to all. Reading books improves one’s state of well-being.

You cannot judge someone without speaking to them first. You cannot judge a book without reading it.

Books are magical.

AV RAMPERSAD

via e-mail

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Give books in 2020"

Letters to the Editor

Spend on the past too

THE EDITOR: Government spending is not exactly a zero-sum game. It is not as if…