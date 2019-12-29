Give books in 2020

THE EDITOR: We reap what we sow. If you plant peppers in Point Fortin, you do not pick pumpkins in Princes Town.

For years, what toys have we gifted our young girls and boys with? Dolls and toy guns.

Do we agree?

What traits have we instilled in these young impressionable minds? Motherhood and violence.

Plain talk, bad manners.

So why complain when we have teenage mothers and violent crimes?

We all contributed to and nurtured today’s non-conformances.

For 2020 I am humbly suggesting gifts of reading material to all. Reading books improves one’s state of well-being.

You cannot judge someone without speaking to them first. You cannot judge a book without reading it.

Books are magical.

AV RAMPERSAD

via e-mail