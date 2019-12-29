Former Machel HD dancer turns to fitness training

Former dancer turned personal trainer Daniel Philip with soca artiste Iwer George during a training session at Philip's gym. -

Over a decade ago, soca superstar Machel Montano reigned supreme over almost every aspect of the genre.

His team of dancers, whose athleticism and on-stage antics captured the admiration of concert audiences, enhanced his performances.

Among these dancers was Daniel Philip, better known by his stage name "Pablo", whose passion and prowess took him to the international stage with Montano's HD crew.

Today the Arima native has put his dancing days behind him, but as a personal trainer, remains committed to helping others overcome challenges and find their true potential.

The 37-year-old entrepreneur and part-time fire officer told Sunday Newsday the philosophy of service has always been a big part of his life, beginning from his early days training as an athlete for Barataria Junior Secondary School.

Philip spent his secondary school afternoons training alongside future Olympic track stars like Richard Thompson, Marc Burns and Darrel Brown and with performances in regional and local competitions he was poised to follow in his peers' footsteps, but his dreams were dashed when an injury ended his athletic career before it even began.

“I was part of a club called the Phoenix Athletics Club. I really wanted to get an athletic scholarship, but I hurt my hamstring, and that really hurt my chances of pursuing athletics professionally.”

Despite this setback, Philip, then in his early twenties and in need of a job joined the fire service initially to follow in the footsteps of an uncle, but grew to love the job and the sense of fulfilment it brought.

In his spare time, he taught himself to dance immersing himself in the second wave of dancehall culture that came to TT in the early millennium.

Philip describes his meeting with Montano as a watershed moment in his life. Their connection began in 2006, after an event where he performed as a dancer.

His opportunity to dance for the soca star came at relatively short notice.

“He introduced himself to me and said that he heard of me from before. I was surprised, because this was the first time I ever met him.

“I remember Peter C (Lewis) gave me a call one night and told me that Machel wanted me to dance in a video he was shooting – but it was for 3 am the following day.

"Now this was 10 pm in the night, but I didn’t care, I knew then and there that this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

This meeting led to a long and mutually beneficial friendship, as Philip formed the core of Montano’s HD dancers, performing alongside the superstar and top artistes like Patrice Roberts and Cuban-American rapper Pitbull.

After a decade of performing professionally, however, Philip eventually gave up dancing in 2014.

“It was nice, but I knew that I had enough. He (Machel) respected it, but I told him that I wanted to do something else. I just didn’t know what to do at this time.”

He parted from his long-time friend and business mentor on good terms.

Philip now faced a challenge: what to do next with his life. Without a clear sense of direction, he described his attraction to the field as an almost instinctual desire to help others achieve their full potential, while combining his passion for movement and fitness.

After completing his certification with the Aerobics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA) that year, he turned his sights on becoming a personal trainer, using the experience he had gathered as a dancer and a fireman to his advantage.

“I remember my first client was so happy with her results, so she ended up bringing five others, which eventually grew into a movement.”

From small groups of clients in open savannahs and recreation fields, the Fitness Addicts Movement (FAM) was born.

The acronym, Philip said, was part of his desire to provide a more close-knit style of personal training to people of all ages and backgrounds.

As a unique combination of motivational speaker, dancer and drill instructor, Philip gained a reputation for being a fun but effective trainer with his FAM branches in Arima, Port of Spain and Chaguanas.

He has also always maintained his connections to some of TT’s most popular soca artistes, among them Patrice Roberts, Nadia Batson and Nailah Blackman, who sought his expertise in training them.

Asked what he felt was the secret to getting and staying in shape, Philip said it was patience and consistency.

“A lot of people want a quick fix. We train for a week and expect to see improvements by next week.

"You just have to be consistent and trust the process. Sometimes it can take a few months or maybe a few years depending on the person and the type of results they want to see, but the important part is just remaining consistent to the programme.”

As a result of his growing popularity, Philip has also been instrumental in organising various group workouts and hikes, including receiving sponsorship for the events.

In many ways Philip’s success reflects a training regimen, where each phase gets gradually more difficult and intense, to test one’s strength and develop greater stamina.

From his career as an athlete being cut short, to his introduction as a performer and being thrust into the fitness and business world, Philip is testament that persistence is the key to success.