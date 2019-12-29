Flow gives back to communities

Flow employees at the Flow Can Cook event. -

Cable and Wireless Communications employees spent the week of November 18 volunteering in local communities across its regions - living its philosophy and giving back to the communities in which it lives and work, a release on the week said.

The release quoted Kurleigh Prescod, country manager at Flow saying of the week, “It is a great way to end the year, when we take the time to reflect on how we can help others. Flow staffers are always eager to lend a helping hand and we were pleased that this year we got an entire week to extend our hands and share our sunshine in more ways than one.” Flow is a part of the wider Cable and Wireless brand.

The organisation’s week focused on the restoration efforts in Bahamas after it was hit by Hurricane Dorian. Cable and Wireless employees across the region also helped raise money for the Cable and Wireless Charitable Foundation through more than 20 volunteer projects and over ten fundraising activities.

Cable and Wireless staff showed their culinary skills while raising funds for the Bahamas Relief effort and others made direct contributions to the Cable and Wireless Charitable Fund. Its staff also raised funds for the Caura Palliative Care Unit, St Augustine.

“We were thrilled to encourage staff to contribute in a tangible way to the Caura Palliative Care Unit, which is just a stone’s through away from our Head Office in Trincity. The fantastic support received from staff for each of the four activities was invaluable,” said Yolande Agard-Simmons, manager, communications, Cable and Wireless.

“Hundreds of staffers of Flow Trinidad came out in support for the on-site benefit car wash and the Flow Can Cook soiree, which saw staff-cooked offerings of sumptuous wings and fries, pone, geera pork, curry chicken bites, pizzas, hot dogs, home-made bread and a sweet station (muffins, cupcakes, donuts). Others braved the weather to engage in a beach clean-up exercise on Manzanilla Beach. And still many others contributed items for use by patients at the Caura Palliative Care Unit of the Caura Hospital,” the release said.