Family hopes missing relative returns after 13 years

MISSING: Esau Hosein. -

The family of Esau Hosein still hopes one day he will return safe and unharmed.

Hosein left his Heights of Guanapo home in September 2006 and never returned.

His family is also hoping someone with information will come forward.

Hosein was last seen at Leela’s Bar, Piarco Old Road, Red Hill, D’Abadie. He grew up in D’ Abadie before moving to Las Cuevas and then to the Heights of Guanapo. His disappearance was reported to the Arima Police Station, but to date, the family and police have been given no information.

This year Hosein would have celebrated his 64th birthday on December 18 with his six children, close family, and friends.

His sister Nasmin Mohammed spoke to Newsday at its Pembroke Street office on Friday.

She said of him, “Anything to help, he did. He was that kind of man. I remember him as a loving and hard-working person."

She said not a day goes by that the family doesn’t think of Hosein, hoping that he would “just walk through the door so that everything would be okay again.”

She recalled, “At the time he went missing, no one knew anything. My siblings from abroad asked friends in places he used to go, hoping to get some kind of information on his whereabouts, but nothing has turned up.”

She said he moved to the Heights of Guanapo because he loved the countryside feeling.

To this day, said his sister, "He is sincerely missed by his family, especially his children, even though five of them live abroad.

“He used to visit his daughter who is in Trinidad every week. He would spend a lot of time with her, and she still has hope that he will come home safely."

Mohammed appealed, "We are desperately pleading with anyone with information to visit or call the Arima Police Station.”