Diego Martin man killed in car accident

A 32-year-old Diego Martin man is dead after his car slammed into a culvert at around 8.30 pm on Saturday night.

Police said Kevin Barry Persad, of St Lucien Road, Diego Martin, was driving north on St Lucien Road when he lost control of the car. The car went airborne when it struck the culvert and burst into flames when it landed on the road.

Passers-by saw the accident and called an ambulance and the police.

While Persad was being pulled from the car, he appeared to be unconscious with an injury to his head.

The district medical officer went to the scene, declared Persad dead and ordered the body be taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital mortuary.

ASP Ramesar and Sgt Theophilus were on the scene with officers from West End police station.

Police road safety co-ordinator PC Brent Batson said, 117 people have died in road traffic accidents for the year so far compared to 114 during the same period in 2018.