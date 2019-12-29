Cooper, Hinds star in North-South Classic

UPCOMING players Cephas Cooper and Terrance Hinds gave the selectors something to think about with strong performances on day one of the Koyash Enterprise/TT Cricket Board North-South Classic at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, on Saturday.

Cooper, a former West Indies Under-19 player, top scored with 74 to guide South to 236 all out batting first.

Cooper and experienced TT Red Force player Kyle Hope (35) combined to put on 89 for the first wicket to put South in a solid position.

However, North fought back with three quick wickets as South were reduced to 115/3 with medium pacer Hinds grabbing two wickets and spinner Akeal Hosein snatching one.

A 37-run partnership between Cooper and South captain Denesh Ramdin placed South back into a comfortable position on 152/3.

Leg spinner Yannic Cariah, who captained the West Indies Emerging Players to the Regional Super50 title earlier this month, then got the prized wicket of Ramdin for 16.

Cooper and Jyd Goolie (five) fell in quick succession as South were limited to 169/6. Cooper faced 139 balls and struck nine fours.

Yannick Ottley and Imran Khan showed some resistance scoring 28 and 27 respectively as South were dismissed just before the close.

Hinds ended as the best North bowler with 4/33 in 12.3 overs, Hosein snatched 3/68 in 27 overs and Cariah took 2/79 in 21 overs.

North will look for a strong response when the match continues at 10 am, on Sunday.

SUMMARISED SCORES

South 236 (Cephas Cooper 74, Kyle Hope 35, Yannick Ottley 28, Imran Khan 27; Terrance Hinds 4/33, Akeal Hosein 3/68, Yannic Cariah 2/79) vs North