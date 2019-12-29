Chatham road slips again after repairs

Cedros councillor Shankar Teelucksingh, centre, looks on as repairs are done on Chatham Main Road on December 19. On December 28, Teelucksingh said the landslip reoccured after rainfall. - Shankar Teelucksingh

WHILE the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) moved to repair the main water lines on the Chatham Road to Cedros, the roads are left undone and are in need of urgent repair.

Cedros councillor Shankar Teelucksingh said he is concerned about the open landslips on the road. “I am thankful to WASA for restoring the water supply to residents of Chatham and Cedros but the damaged roads are yet to be fixed.”

Teelucksingh is calling Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan to get the work on the threatening landslips done as soon as possible since the roads will continue to erode with heavy rainfall. This should be considered an emergency, he said, as any further deterioration of the roadway would cut off access from the Point Fortin main road to Icacos.

Teelucksingh said, “The shifting of the land, due to the heavy rainfalls caused the water lines to burst and the water that flowed out of the main lines caused further damaged to the roadway.” The councillor said maintenance of the water lines and the maintenance of the roads should go hand in hand as one is affecting the other and this is impacting the residents of Cedros and Point Fortin.

Pixie Francis, who lives on Balata Hill, Chatham said the road was filled with loose materials two days ago and on Saturday, the materials washed away. “It is clear that the road was not properly done,” she said. While residents are happy to get a good water supply during the Christmas season, she said, they fear the road will collapse. “A lot of heavy trucks pass through the area and it is now a one-way lane to vehicular traffic. Villagers fear if the rains continue, Francis said, the entire road will be ruined with this major landslide.