Celebration of life on Monday for third of 4 killed in fiery crash

Djenne Hills-Dyer

The funeral for Djenne Hills-Dyer, the only woman among four friends killed tragically earlier this month in a fiery crash, takes place on Monday in Cocoyea.

The service is expected to start at 10 am at the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, St Peter’s Parish, at Dallas Avenue after which the body would be taken to the Roodal Cemetery in San Fernando for burial.

Hills-Dyer, who lived at Lily Crescent, Buen Intento in Princes Town, owned I CEE Queen Treats, a small business. Hills-Dyer, fondly called Bonnie, also worked as a hairstylist.

Her mother La Toya Hills told Newsday: "Most of us are wearing white with the colours of her I CEE Queen Treats’ logo. We would be using ribbons with those colours to honour and celebrate her life."

Hills-Dyer was the elder of Hills’ two adult children. She was not married or had any children.

Hills- Dyer, national footballer Shahdon Winchester, Keston Nicholas, 22, and Michael Bradshaw, 21, died on December 19 on the southbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway near Gasparillo.

Winchester, a father of one, lived a short distance from Hills-Dyer in Buen Intento. He would have celebrated his 28th birthday on January 8.

The four were returning from liming at Couva at about 5.30 am when the accident happened.

Winchester was driving his white Nissan SUV which skidded off the highway and crashed into an electricity pole. The SUV burst into flames burning them beyond recognition.

Nicholas lived at Lengua Road, and Bradshaw at Third Company Road, both in Moruga.

So far, Nicholas and Bradshaw were buried at the Indian Walk public cemetery in Moruga.

The funeral for Winchester, a former TT and W Connection footballer, takes place on Thursday at 11 am at Naparima Bowl in San Fernando.

His family and friends are asking people to wear red in celebration of his life.