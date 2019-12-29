Armed bandit robs Burger King in Marabella

LAUREL V WILLIAMS

A bandit patiently waited for workers to open the Burger King branch in Marabella then robbed the business of an undisclosed sum of cash on Sunday morning.

Police said at about 8 am, the man waiting outside near the entrance asked workers, "What time allyuh opening?"

Moments later workers opened, and he walked inside. He ordered an egg and ham burger then left the branch at the Southern Main Road. He was the only customer at the time.

Shortly after he returned, this time pretending to be a returning customer to the unsuspecting workers. Armed with a gun, he announced a robbery and ordered the workers to lay on the floor.

Except for one, he tied their hands with tie straps.

At gunpoint, he forced the untied worker to open the vault and she complied.

He stole the cash, which represented the weekend sales, and ran off with it in a bag.

Workers contacted police and PC Sujeet Ramcharan and WPC Joseph of the Emergency Response Patrol, responded within minutes. Despite their prompt response, the bandit had already left.

Police from the Marabella CID, including PCs Cooper and Hillaire, also responded and searched for the bandit.

No one has been arrested.