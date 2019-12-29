4 detained in Transformed Life Ministry probe

In this October 8, 2019 file photo a client of the Transformed Life Ministry and Rehabilitation Centre is removed by police during a raid. Investigations continue with three people, including a lawyer, being detained for questioning on December 27. - ANGELO_MARCELLE

TWO months after police raided the Transformed Life Ministry and Rehabilitation Centre taking away patients from a “modern day slavery” setting, the owner is yet to be questioned as investigations continue.

Sunday Newsday was told by investigators that an attorney, who was representing one of the “victims”, was detained on Friday along with three others. The lawyer, investigators said, is believed to have been involved in making financial transactions on behalf of one of the patients.

On October 8, the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) went to Arouca - rehab centre and said it had rescued 69 people. Some of them were naked and locked in cages. Police also found and seized handcuffs, batons and tasers. Six people including Pastor Glen Awong were detained at the facility while police removed the patients.

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith likened the discovery to slavery and said the police took action after an extensive investigation. The CoP said he regretted not acting sooner.

Awong is still in the process of renovating the facility to meet the specifications set out by the State before he can re-open. His business received approximately $7.4 million from the State between 2010 and 2015. The last cheque payment was dated August 6, 2015. Church services continue to take place at the facility.