Why are murderers not being hanged?

THE EDITOR: With the rush to beat the deadline to change the old $100 bills to the new polymer notes, we are witnessing a rise in criminal activities, mainly robberies. I have seen one person apprehended for robbing a senior citizen. Another, a woman, was robbed and the thieves got away. And there were other robberies.

However, I am disappointed to see on social media the Minister of National Security denying that robberies took place on High Street in San Fernando and in Diego Martin, saying they were not in TT.

Minister Stuart Young must come clean about these robberies and tell us what the police are doing to protect citizens.

I have also noticed that under the Dr Rowley-led Government murders have risen dramatically, passing 500 for the year and still counting.

This is the number one issue for all law-abiding citizens and needs to be addressed as quickly as possible.

The families of murder victims are crying out for justice as they believe the criminals have more rights than them.

The scriptures tell us that if you kill you should be killed by your fellow man. The law says so also. So what is preventing the Government from carrying out the death penalty on convicted killers?

The most precious gift given to any human being is the breathe of life and no amount of money can compensate for a loved one’s loss of live to the murdering criminals among us.

RASHEED KHAN

Coryal Village