TTUTA talks teacher upgrades with CPO

Antonia DeFreitas

PRESIDENT of the TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Antonia DeFreitas said the upgrading of teachers was one of the issues discussed with acting Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) Daryl Dindial on Friday.

She reported TTUTA met with Dindial at the CPO’s office from 9.30 am to just before noon. The discussions focused on negotiations for the 2014-2017 period.

DeFreitas said TTUTA and the CPO also discussed other matters affecting terms and conditions of teachers, including the upgrade of people who graduated from teacher training programmes, such as graduates of the University of the Southern Caribbean education programmes.

She said TTUTA also raised the matter of collaborating with the CPO to formulate job descriptions and other issues for members of the third schedule of the Education Act, which were professional, administrative and technical offices including the Chief Education Officer, schools supervisors, curriculum officers, physical education and sports officers, technical vocational education supervisors and guidance officers.

DeFreitas recalled TTUTA applied for recognition more than ten years ago as the bargaining agency for those under the third schedule, and that recognition was received at the end of November.

“Now we have to have discussions on formulating their job descriptions. We signalled to the CPO we would be treating with these issues as soon as possible.”

She described the meeting as cordial and said TTUTA received some positive feedback. She added the CPO agreed to meet with TTUTA at least once a month and will inform the union of the date for the next meeting.

“We are hoping to have productive meetings to resolve outstanding issues.”

She pointed out that a number of teachers gathered outside the CPO office during the meeting to support the union team.

“It is important to dispel the notion that teachers only wanted to take action during school hours to disrupt school. This signalled that even during vacation they are willing to support the union’s cause. We want to thank those teachers for their support today.”