TT footballers play in charity match

THE fourth annual charity match between a Carenage XI and a St Ann’s XI will be held, on Saturday.

National footballers Sheldon Bateau and Kevin Molino will lead Carenage and St Ann’s respectively at the St James Police Barracks starting at 6.15 pm.

The organisers, despite coming from two communities, have one mission – to spread peace and love across TT. St Ann’s will be eager to level the series as Carenage currently lead 2-1 after three matches. A number of TT footballers are expected to play.

Bateau was looking forward to the match in an effort to continue helping children. On social media the TT defender said, “So far, we’ve been able to put smiles on faces and joy in hearts and minds of so many kids at Christmas.”