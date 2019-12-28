Still we smile

Culture Matters

“Learn to respond not react. Say yes more often. Create a life that you don’t need a holiday from. What do you really want?”

THE YEAR 2019 was filled with self-introspection, motivation experts and incense. Though the past 300 plus days have been challenging, in many ways the experiences served to fuel creativity and determination.

The disrespect meted out to artists who made Carifesta such a success was a large part of that challenge, as it dimmed the significance of this regional festival, as well as the euphoria and privilege we felt to be part of it.

Although we complained and protested on social media about not being paid for months after the event, the (metaphorical) response was a casual “let them eat cake.”

Earlier in the year, while still dealing with the transition of Mighty Shadow, came a scare once again over calypsonian Stalin and his health. And, for supporters of the Desperadoes Steel Orchestra, the year tested us.

I was in the yard for results of the 2019 Panorama finals. The disappointment over the second place finish for the band with its performance of Iron Love was palpable. Although the people had proclaimed Despers the victors, the judges decided another band would win.

Additionally, the year came to a close with the news that the band has to move from its Tragarete Road location. But, as they say, the universe has a way of working everything out.

After Carnival, Despers went on to perform magnificently at a special concert with the Lydian Choir in celebration of Pat Bishop, the band travelled to Miami Carnival, and performed admirably at other events such as Big 5 alongside the other most famous steel orchestras in the industry.

Positive energies were generated by the Ganga Dhaara River Festival hosted annually by the Hindu Praachar Kendra. Founded by Pundit Ravi Ji as he is fondly called, the festival attracts hundreds of devotees and supporters who make offerings and commune with the healing river, all to the accompaniment of spiritual music at every stage.

In 2019, there was also healing for the indigenous community of Arima. Queen Nona Lopez Aquan, a worldly and vibrant personality, danced and cried with emotion as she promised to re-energise her people.

Another welcome event for our indigenous community was the reinterment of the bones of ancestors discovered under the foundation of the Red House. This laying to rest was likewise significant for our nation, symbolising respect for the past and an understanding of the need to acknowledge those who went before us.

Globally, one unlikely artist used creative expression to make a statement about injustice. Tom Keifer, a part-time janitor on the US/Mexico border, started collecting personal items belonging to migrants that border patrol agents threw away. His treasures include seemingly mundane articles, from CDs, cellphones, toothpaste and tiny children shoes, to shoe laces, handwritten notes and combs.

He took photographs of his collection and called it “El Sueno Americano | The American Dream.” Kiefer says his photos highlight the “cruelty of the...punishment that the government feels the need to levy against these people.”

As we in TT grapple with our own response to migration and other challenges like climate change and crime, increasingly it will be important to develop coping mechanisms beyond official responses to these issues.

The promise of pan and calypso in all schools is a good start, although we will have to see what happens with the implementation of these programmes.

In another positive move, this year calypsonian Chalkdust was honoured with a national award. He has been advocating for decades to share these cultural forms with our youth, so perhaps the award suggests we are ready to listen.

Through the incense, I closed my eyes and listened to the young artists who very often show us the way. Jamaican sensation Koffee reminded us to give thanks, “Blessings all pon mi life and/ Mi thank God for di journey/ Di earnings a jus fi di plus/ Gratitude is a must.”

And artists like Voice have shown repeatedly through positive lyrics their understanding of the responsibility of artists to inspire change.

This year, I was pushed to reach deeper into the powerful spirituality that allowed our ancestors to transcend indenture, enslavement and other injustices. As Voice says in his song Smile, “This place aint no bed ah roses/ Still we smiling.”

I say to you, greet 2020 with a smile. I certainly will. After all I am an artist and we always have the last laugh.

Dara E Healy is a performance artist, communications specialist and founder of the NGO, the Indigenous Creative Arts Network – ICAN