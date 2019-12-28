Solving the stray animal problem

THE EDITOR: As experienced by many and also expressed in a recent letter by the Animal Alive organisation, there seems to be an endless number of stray and unwanted animals in our country.

We can never live in peace and happiness with a problem like this. We can never boast of anything more than living in a fifth world country where simple rights of citizens and animals remain unaddressed.

Governments seem not to care much about the welfare of animals. Legislation remains unchanged since the 1920s, adequate shelters have not been addressed and constructed, full sterilisation programmes have not been implemented.

Maybe they see finances better spent funding pseudo-mental health/religious organisations. Remember how many people were found were in cages recently. Maybe Police Commissioner Griffith would have more to say on this matter.

Private work done by NGOs and other conscientious people may be the best bet.

I am by no means an expert on animal population control. I would greatly appreciate any feedback on an idea that I wish to share that I hope can help solve the stray dog and cat problem.

There are those who will take their animals to be sterilised and there are many who will not.

Organisations like Animals 360 do tremendous work in offering low-cost procedures and do in the vacinity of just over 1,000 procedures a year. This is great and still we have so many strays roaming the streets. Targeting the ones that will not bring in their animals can be a plan.

I see offering an incentive like a gift certificate or some money as a strategy. Offer free sterilisations with a reward over a period of time, maybe 12 months.

A census can be done, maybe on dogs first. Find out how many there are, and the finances and resources required to do the job. Vets may volunteer their services for the allotted time, maybe about 20 or 30 vets. Funding can be facilitated by convincing big businesses and others to help the cause.

The use of Zeuterin can possibly help expedite matters with owners of male dogs. The injection is said to cause sterility and therefore the dogs do not have to undergo surgery. It is said to be fast and effective.

I believe this can be done. If someone with the experience and skills can get something moving, I see the problem being solved within a year.

Please, let’s see how this can be done.

R RAMKISSOON

Tunapuna