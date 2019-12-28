PoS man held with cocaine gets 9 months’ hard labour

A Sea Lots man was sentenced to serve nine months’ hard labour after he was found with a quantity of cocaine at the Port of Spain market on Christmas Eve.

Police said 52-year-old Dexter Phillip. of Pioneer Drive, appeared in the Port of Spain Magistrates’ 4A Court on Friday charged with the possession of 5.63 grams of cocaine.

Phillip. who had been charged for stealing a belt sander and a bucket of fish in two separate incidents at the Port of Spain market earlier this year, was sentenced to nine months’ hard labour.

Police said Phillip was arrested by PC Michael Fabres and Cpl Dwayne John of the Port of Spain City Police on Christmas Eve when they searched him and found the drugs.