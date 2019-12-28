Penal man gunned down in friend’s house

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed at a friend's home in Penal on Friday night. The victim Richie Seepersad was unemployed and also lived in Penal.

Police said at about 10.15 pm, Seepersad was in a house at Ramlal Street when his friend went to a neighbour's to get some food.

Moments later, the friend and residents heard gunshots. Residents saw a man wearing a knitted beanie, known as a "Marvin Gaye", and dark clothes, running off.

Residents contacted Penal police who found Seepersad’s body in the house with gunshot wounds to the back of his right-side ear and neck.

Police, including Cpl Deo, from the Homicide Bureau Region III, also responded.

District medical officer, Dr Maharaj, visited and ordered the removal of the body.

No one has been arrested and an autopsy is expected to be done on Monday at the Forensic Science Centre in St James. There have been 532 murders to date, higher than 516 last year.