Opportunities around the corner

EXPERIENCED TT Red Force and West Indies wicket-keeper batsman Denesh Ramdin urged the youngsters participating in the Koyash Enterprises/TT Cricket Board North-South Classic to make a name for themselves as places on the TT Red Force team are up for grabs.

Ramdin will captain the South team against North, that will be led by Darren Bravo. The three-day match will bowl off at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, at 10 am, on Saturday.

The game will be the last chance for players to remind the selectors of their potential before the Cricket West Indies Regional Four-Day Tournament begins in early January.

“The four-day team have not been selected as yet, so guys who do well obviously they will be looked at to see what they have. Guys sitting down and batting long is really what you want for the four-day set up,” Ramdin said.

Ramdin encouraged the young players to compete at a high level.

“Guys like young (Keagan) Simmons, young (Cephas) Cooper, those guys who really trying to make a name for themselves, if they do well the opportunity could be right around the corner.”

Ramdin also said the match will give the inexperienced players the opportunity to play a longer format. “It is an opportunity for the younger players as well to see what First Class cricket is like...it’s a three day game, but the competitive (nature) between the North and South is always there. It is a mixture of senior and younger heads and hopefully the younger ones could take this opportunity and play and bring out that passion that South has over the last few years.”

The South captain expects strong competition from North with the likes of Bravo, Yannic Cariah, Akeal Hosein and West Indies spinner Khary Pierre in the line-up. “North is not going to take it lightly...we are going to take it one day at a time and see how it goes.”

The South team will call on seasoned campaigners such as Ramdin, Imran Khan, Jason Mohammed and Yannick Ottley.

Ramdin, who captained Red Force in the four-day tournament last year, said it does not matter how the teams look on paper saying both teams must perform on the field.

After a slow start in the four-day tournament last season Ramdin wants the Red Force players to get out of the blocks quickly.

“I think this year we want to start a lot better than we did last year. I think last year we had a couple losses (at the start). It is good when you start well, it is always easier with that confidence going forward. (We) finished off well coming down to the end of the season, but obviously starting well gives you momentum (and) you could get ahead of the table or middle of the table and press on from there.”

Squads –

NORTH: Darren Bravo (captain), Yannic Cariah (vice-captain), Jeremy Solozano, Keagan Simmons, Isaiah Rajah, Joshua Da Silva, Tion Webster, Khary Pierre, Akeal Hosein, Uthman Muhammad, Terrance Hinds, Odean Smith, Aaron Alfred, Jahron Alfred, Ishwar Maraj (coach), Sebastian Edwards (manager).

SOUTH: Denesh Ramdin (captain), Imran Khan (vice-captain), Kyle Hope, Cephas Cooper, Kamil Pooran, Jason Mohammed, Steven Katwaroo, Yannick Ottley, Anderson Phillip, Daniel St Clair, Bryan Charles, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Jyd Goolie, Mark Deyal, Foaud Bassarath (coach), Stephen Ramkissoon (manager).