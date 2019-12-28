Necessary Arts grads put on Trials and Triumph

A scene from the Necessary Arts production graduation production Trials and Triumph. -

GUN violence and colonial yearnings were two of the topics looked at for the Necessary Arts 24th Cycle Graduation.

The graduation was held at the Little Carib Theatre on December 9. Sixteen teens to adults graduated from the course as well as six students from the children's theatre company, Necessary Arts Juniors. The six children from the juniors company performed the poem My Daddy to a very appreciative crowd and received certificates to recognise their involvement with the company over a period of one year.

The theme of the production was Trials and Triumph where two new pieces, written by artistic director Penelope Spencer, were performed. first piece A Family Affair showed a family’s struggle with a teenage son trying to take revenge on his friend by using a gun. The other piece Trini on Trial was a hypothetical situation with some Trinidadians wanting to return to British rule.

One of the graduates Sarah De Silva highly praised both Spencer and the course.

“Penny is an outstanding and experienced tutor who displays excellent rapport with students of varying ages and backgrounds. The course was stimulating and motivated actors to go beyond the ordinary in order to exude excellence by tapping into their internal strengths.”

Registration begins for Necessary Arts 25th Cycle on March 2, 2020. For more information call 334-4787.

