Memorable year for chess player Ramoutar

Alan-Safar Ramoutar -

TOP local chess player Alan-Safar Ramoutar is now an International Master (IM). He gained the title at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Junior Chess Championship which took place at the National Cycling Velodrome in Couva from December 13-18.

He won the tournament with 7.5 points from nine games and his winning performance also gave him one Grand Master norm. In second position at the CAC contest was Venezuela’s Salazar Olchowski Gabriel Anton with 7.0 points while Joshua Johnson, Isaiah McIntosh (TT) and Rachel Miller (Jamaica) were next with 6.5 points each.

At the age of 16, Ramoutar is the youngest and only the second TT player to achieve the International Master title, the first being Vishnu Singh who is pursuing his studies in England on an open scholarship.

Miller was the top woman followed by Gabriella Johnson, Curwin Nickaylah (Jamaica) and Shemilah James on 5.0 points each, followed by Zara La Fleur on 4.5 points. James took first place in the blitz tournament. Just five days before the CAC tournament, Ramoutar led Naparima College to their third straight win, completing the hat-trick in the 14th First Citizens National Secondary Schools Chess Championship. He finished with 7.0 points from seven games and got good support from Rayden Rampersad (5.5 points), Keagan Ragoobar and Mikel Martin (5.0 points).

Placing a close second was Hillview College, led by Samir Ali (5.5 points), Juninho La Fleur, Rishi Balroop and Trishan Sookdeo on 5.0 points each. Hillview is coached by FIDE (World Chess Federation) instructor Dev Soondarsingh. Third place went to Fatima College with Mathew Inkim earning 5.5 points and Aaron Chaitram getting 4.5 points. Ramoutar took the trophy for the best individual player and Naps for the school with the most players.

Ramoutar had an impressive array of achievements in 2019.

In January, although he was still eligible to compete among the Under-16s, he became the national Under-18 champion. In the CARIFTA tournament in Curacao, he won the Under-16 category for the fourth consecutive time, a regional record.

He placed second in the first FIDE Cup of the Americans in Barbados; placed third in the CAC Under-18 tournament in Honduras; won the FEMS Senior Open tournament; qualified to represent TT in the World Chess Olympiad next August in Russia by placing second in the national senior championship and national blitz tournament. In addition, he travelled to Baku, Azerbaijan, birthplace of his mother, where he placed fifth in the Summer Rapid Chess Festival.

Ramoutar is expected to be the chess nominee in both the junior and senior categories for the First Citizens Sports Foundation Award.