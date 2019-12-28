Acting CMO: Blood donations drop owing to seasonal drinking

ACTING Chief Medical Officer Dr Harry Smith has said there tends to be a drop in blood donations around Christmas time because of people consuming alcohol.

He was responding to a report of a possible shortage of AB negative blood after an appeal by Marva Julien-Joseph.

She asked for donations of AB negative blood for her mother, Maudelin Julien. The 88-year-old Julien, from Diego Martin, is warded at the Port of Spain General Hospital and Julien-Joseph told Newsday a health official told the family there was a severe shortage of AB negative blood.

Smith told Newsday on Friday there are blood substitutes available for people who are AB negative.

He also said the more people donate blood, the better.

“Donating blood saves lives, and it is something we always encourage people to do. If everybody refuses, we would be in trouble.

“If 10,000 people donate every three months we would have no problem.”

In 2018 Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the ministry planned to move from the chit system for blood contribution and distribution to a full voluntary system. Smith said he did not have an update on the new system.