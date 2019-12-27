TT stripped of 2 Pan Am cycling medals

TT cycling team members, Njisane Phillip, left, and Nicholas Paul, right, celebrate team sprint gold at the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru. Also winning gold was Keron Bramble.

Trinidad and Tobago was stripped of two of its three Pan Am 2019 cycling medals after a positive doping test at the 2019 Lima Games in Peru. The announcement was made in a press release by Pan Am Sports on Thursday.

TT lost its team cycling gold and an individual cycling medal. Only Nicholas Paul's individual sprint gold remained intact, in an all-TT final.

Speaking to Newsday on Friday, team lawyer Tyrone Marcus did not confirm or deny the positive doping result but said Pan Am Games had breached confidentiality protocol and this was before an adjudicatory panel.

Asked if the stripping of medals was being appealed, Marcus said, "The information put out by Pan American Sports is currently being challenged by Trinidad and Tobago. Any discussion of reallocation of medals is premature due to the number of things currently being ventilated."

However, the Pan Am Games committee, in its press release, stressed it had followed all proper guidelines.

“We have been very careful with the issue of doping at the Pan American Games of Lima 2019, respecting all the corresponding protocols and processes. After our executive committee meeting, we have officially approved the decisions of the disciplinary commission and the respective disqualifications of the athletes involved, and this has generated the changes we are reporting today. With this, we close the medal table of our Games,” said Panam Sports Secretary General, Ivar Sisniega.