Suspected cop killer dead after shootout with SORT

One man is dead after a shootout with members of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) in Valencia on Friday evening.

Senior police confirmed a team of officers led by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith went to a house along the Valencia Old Road, Valencia, at around 7.05 pm where they got information Michael Thomas was hiding.

Thomas was a suspect in the murder of PC Nicholas Victor who was shot and killed while working as security at a Caroni grocery on Christmas Eve.

As officers approached the house, they were shot at.

Police returned fire, hitting Thomas several times.

He died at the scene.

Police said they found Victor's personal weapon, a gold Glock pistol on Thomas' body.