Sinanan: Mosquito Creek upgrades next year

Traffic wardens oversee the changes at the new segment of the San Fernando to Point Fortin highway along Mosquito creek. - Lincoln Holder

Drivers frustrated by traffic congestion at Mosquito Creek may have to wait until the the third quarter of 2020 before the road has a shoulder.

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan gave this date on Friday when he was asked about this segment of the Solomon Hochoy Highway extension project.

He explained that once the new segment and the old segment of the highway are aligned, lanes and shoulders will be properly demarcated.

Sinanan said there have been no major traffic disruptions along this segment of the highway and the police have been helping to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

However, many drivers would disagree, as there have been compaints about tailbacks caused by accidents or shutdowns on this part of the highway.

Sinanan reiterated that the spring tide phenomenon, which drivers experienced when water came on to the highway during high tide are a thing of the past, thanks to the recent changes.

Speaking in the Senate on October 23, he said the road had been elevated by two metres.

Sinanan also said package five of the project, which stretches from Paria Suites to the Godineau Bridge, was expected to cost $280 million and was 40 per cent complete.