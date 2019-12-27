Residents find severed arm in Chaguanas

File photo

Central police are searching for the remains of a body after residents found a severed arm was found in Longdenville, Chaguanas, on Sunday afternoon.

Residents told Chaguanas police they found a severed arm at a forest along Depot Road, Longdenville, at around 6.50 pm.

Police went to the scene and searched for a body or other remains for an hour but could not find any.

Clarke and Battoo funeral home took the arm.

Investigators from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III are continuing enquiries.