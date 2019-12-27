Princes Town man killed by fake ‘police’

Stock photo

Still trying to come to terms with the murder of Joseph Persad, family members sat in their yard on Friday morning, trying to figure out the reason for this heinous act.

Persad, 30, of Woodland Avenue, Cipero Road, Borde Narve village in Princes Town, was at home with his wife and two-year old son when he was attacked.

Police said around 10.25 pm on Thursday night Persad heard men knocking at his door, calling out. "Police, police."

Persad was suspicious and jumped through a window to evade the two men, but was shot and stabbed several times.

His mother, Sheila Persad, 65, said, “We heard a loud noise, but thought it was fireworks. People were liming and there was music playing all over, so we did not think it was a gunshot.

“We saw the police and ambulance but did not know what was going on.

“I did not know he was dead until Friday morning when police came in my yard.”

Police said Persad died a few hours after he was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

Newsday tried to get in touch with Persad’s wife, but she was helping police with their investigations on Friday.