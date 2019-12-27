Penal mom celebrates 100 Xmases
Mahadeya Arjoon, of Friendship Village in the Oropouche constituency, turned 100 on Christmas Eve. Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, visited on Christmas morning and presented Arjoon with a bouquet of flowers and wished her happy belated birthday.
Many of Arjoon's children and grandchildren then held a special birthday party for her at South Park Ranch, Digity Village, Penal.
A relative said, "Our mother has celebrated 100 Christmases. We pray she will be with us in 2020. It will be her 101st Christmas."
