Penal mom celebrates 100 Xmases

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal presents Mahadeya Arjoon with flowers as she is surrounded by some of her grandchildren. -

Mahadeya Arjoon, of Friendship Village in the Oropouche constituency, turned 100 on Christmas Eve. Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, visited on Christmas morning and presented Arjoon with a bouquet of flowers and wished her happy belated birthday.

Many of Arjoon's children and grandchildren then held a special birthday party for her at South Park Ranch, Digity Village, Penal.

A relative said, "Our mother has celebrated 100 Christmases. We pray she will be with us in 2020. It will be her 101st Christmas."