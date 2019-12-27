Missing man found dead

Stock photo

Eastern Division police are investigating the murder of a hunter who was reported as missing on Thursday.

Police said Mukesh Singh, 50, of Phoenix Park Road, California, Couva, was hunting with a friend at the Guayaguayare Forest when they became separated.

The friend reported Singh's disappearance to the police.

Eastern Division police searched the area but could not find him.

Investigators said the man returned to the forest on Friday to search for Singh and found him about five miles off the road.

He had blood at the side of the head.

The man reported finding the body to the Rio Claro police who went to the scene along with a district medical officer.