Master of War conquers field in NLCB Gold Cup

NLCB director Selby Browne (second from right) presents the NLCB Gold Cup trophy to Kamla Maharaj (second from left) yesterday. Also in photo are Kama Maharaj (left) and Arima Race Club's first vice-president Jerry Narace. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB. - ROGER JACOB

MASTER OF War conquered the field to win the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) Gold Cup yesterday, on the final day of racing for 2019, at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

Action was in the Arima Race Club (ARC) Race Day 39.

The four-year-old colt, who was saddled by Wilmer Galviz and trained by Harriram Gobin, was in the mix early in the 2000-metre race for West Indies-bred three-year-olds and over and imported two-year-olds and over.

Whisper Light, with Dillon Khelawan aboard, and General JN, ridden by Khelawan’s brother Kerron, joined Master of War at the front of the pile, with the rest, including pre-race favourite Apocalypse and another fancied entrant, Cape Canaveral, keeping pace.

Under sunny and breezy conditions at the Arima venue, Master of War decided to make his move with 600 metres to go and it was all over par the shouting.

Apocalypse, ridden by Rico Hernandez, moved up to second spot, with General JN third.

The Lotto Plus St James Stakes, another eagerly anticipated race (1350 metres), proved to be a battle between Airforce Won and Nuclear Fire.

Airforce Won, the 6/5 favourite, with Ricardo Jadoo on the saddle, changed gears on the final bend to prevail in one minute 24.2 seconds, with Wise Guy, Goldon D’Or and Nuclear Fire trailing.

And, in the Cash Pot St Ann’s Stakes, the 2/5 favourite Bella Riva did not disappoint as she triumphed in one minute 24.1 seconds.

Ridden by Brian Boodramsingh, she traded the lead with Dancing Sun before making a push, with 400 metres remaining, and leaving her rivals in her wake. Kimal Santo II was the leading jockey yesterday with two victories, while Chadee topped the trainers’ category with three wins.