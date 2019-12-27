Man shot dead after bar argument

A 35-year-old St Joseph man is dead after an argument with another man at a bar in St Augustine, early on Friday morning.

Police said Joel Collier was at Bamboo's Bar, College Road, St Augustine, at around 4 am when he got into an argument with another man.

Collier reportedly walked away.

Patrons told police they heard gunfire and on checking saw Collier bleeding on the ground.

They called police and shortly after they arrived, a district medical officer declared Collier dead at the scene.