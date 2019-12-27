Man dies after driving to police station for help

Police are investigating the murder of an Arouca man after he drove himself to a police station to report a shooting, during which he was wounded, on Friday morning.

Poliuce said Daryl Rampersad of Claire Drive, Five Rivers, Arouca, drove himself to the Las Lomas Police Station at around 12.15 am and told officers he had been shot.

Police took Rampersad to the Chaguanas Health Facility where he was declared dead on arrival.