Lee: Opposition supported over 90 per cent of crime-fighting legislation

Pointe a Pierre MP David Lee -

OPPOSITION MP David Lee said the Opposition has supported more than 90 per cent of crime-fighting legislation.

He was speaking with Newsday on Friday and responding to statements by Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith. On Wednesday, during a visit to the Inter-Agency Task Force, Griffith condemned politicians and "hypocritical activists" who opposed legislation that sought to deny bail for people charged with firearm and firearm-related offences. He also referenced the murder of PC Nicholas Victor on Christmas Eve.

"I wonder how does their conscience feel this morning now that an officer was murdered?"

He said when he was national security minister, his People's Partnership colleagues agreed that bail should be denied to people with firearms offences but they were singing a different song now.

Griffith was likely referring to the Bail (Amendment) (No 2) Bill 2019 which the Senate passed on November 19 but was adjourned in the House in November. Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi accused the Opposition of sabotaging the bill due to the lack of members, but Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar responded the UNC had said it would not support the bill in its present form. She had also said Government chose to end the debate and did not go to committee.

Lee said Government had adjourned debate on the bill and the AG was bringing some further amendments.

"So the House never voted on that bill. It was never completed by the Government."

Lee said one of the issues the Opposition had with the bill was a search warrant for multiple locations and also the restriction of bail for a first offence, such as someone in a taxi – an illegal gun is found and everyone is jailed.

He added that it was possible the Commissioner was hoping that the bill would be passed in its substantive form.

"It still has to be passed in the Lower House and debated in the Upper House. And that will not take take place until Parliament resumes at the Red House near the end of January."

Lee said Opposition has supported crime-fighting legislation including the previous Bail Bill during the August recess period. He added there are several pieces of legislation proclaimed that can assist in the fight against crime and it was now about the policing and administrative aspect by the police and the work of the Judiciary.

"It is up to the people to do their job now."

Minister in the Office of the Attorney General Fitzgerald Hinds told Newsday he does not consider it necessary to second guess the Commissioner of Police, "but I must agree that we are unfortunately possessed of a large number of hypocrites in this country, in the sense that they sometimes claim they want betterment and improvement and when the opportunity arises to contribute to the effort we get nothing from them.

"The UNC as a party both in government and in opposition have over a thousand times demonstrated their ability to be hypocritical and, in my view, unpatriotic because there are several measures that they supported when in government and turned tail in opposition. And on several matters when in opposition, they did not provide the support to the people of TT to protect them against crime and criminality under the guise that they are trying to protect the people's rights. And that is only a disguise because it is the same party in government that made people's private and personal records of all sorts become available in their Cambridge Analytica project for short-term political gain. They did that."

He said the UNC foolishly behaves as though any improved powers given to the police or the State in the fight against crime is for the benefit of the PNM, but the Government are agents acting on behalf of the people "and determined to protect them from those who seek to harm them."

The Bail (Amendment) (No 2) Bill 2019 seeks to deny bail for up to 120 days to those found with prohibited weapons such as bombs, grenades, automatic weapons or trafficking in such weapons.