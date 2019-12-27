KILLER’S NAME CALLED Moruga man shot in garden

Damian Mollineau and his wife Natalie Riley-Mollineau on their wedding day. -

A Moruga man allegedly identified his killer moments before he died after being shot on Thursday morning.

Damien Mollineau, 40, was shot four times while in his plantain garden in Edward Trace, Basseterre.

His brother, Alfred “Iboo” Douglas, 54, said Mollineau asked him to take him (Mollineau) to his garden around 7.15 am as the tyres on his car were soft.

“There was mud on the access road to where he had his crops, so I parked a little distance away and Mollineau walked the rest.

“I heard two loud, explosive noises and I saw my brother bawling and running towards me. He was saying (the man’s name) shooting me. There were four shots.”

Douglas said he placed his bleeding brother in the back of his van. “I drove as fast as I could out of the area and stopped off at his (Mollineau’s) house to alert the family, so they could call the police and ambulance.”

Mollineau died while on his way to the Princes Town district health facility.

Douglas said he does not know whether the shooter and his brother had an altercation that led to Mollineau’s death.

“My brother lived well with everyone in the village and I do not know if he and the man had any disagreements. I know my brother to be a loving, peaceful person.

“He never looked for trouble, and was always a family-oriented person.”

Mollineau was married and had three sons between the ages of 17 and 8, and a daughter aged five.

Newsday tried to speak with his wife Natalie Riley-Mollineau, 40, but she was too distraught and was taken away in a police vehicle for medical treatment. One of Mollineau’s sisters said his wife suffers from high blood pressure and was unable to come to terms with what happened. Up to press time, Riley-Mollineau was still undergoing a series of tests after complaining of heart problems.

Neighbours and relatives who arrived at Mollineau’s home for a traditional Boxing Day get-together were shocked when they heard the news. They said the man identified as Mollineau’s killer was well-known in the community and by the police.

They claimed several reports had already been made against him on a number of issues. They described him as being a “menace” in the village. One resident, who wished not to be named, said “This is not the first shooting this man committed. Everybody knows the type of person he is. It is just sad it came to this now. “We lost a good man in our community.” A close relative of Mollineau said she grew up with the alleged killer and it is heartbreaking to have to deal with something like this. “This boy and I are almost the same age, we are in our twenties and this is what he did. My aunt practically raised him.

“I am traumatised by what happened to my uncle. I can’t believe somebody so close to us could do this.” The suspect has since been taken into custody and police are yet to determine a motive for the killing.

Police were also investigating the shooting death of a man at Simeon Road, Petit Valley. The victim, identified as Sydney Clarke, was killed on Thursday morning. Police say he is a relative of Keon Paul who was killed in the area last weekend.