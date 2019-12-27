Grieving Arouca father chases son’s killers

Anthony Jaikaran

Relatives had to restrain an Arouca man to stop him from following his son's killers on Thursday night.

Choko Jaikaran, the father of Anthony Jaikaran, who was gunned down at a Boxing Day lime, said he couldn't believe his son had been killed.

He said he acted on instinct when he grabbed his cutlass and ran after the killers.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Friday morning, Jaikaran said he had just finished cutting bananas when he heard the gunfire.

"I wasn't thinking about myself or my safety at the time.

"One of my neighbours who was at our house at the time had to try and hold me back. They even hid my cutlass from me," Jaikaran said.

"I walked after them (the gunmen) and followed them for a while, but I was held back."

He only realised his son was dead when he returned home and saw his body.

Jaikaran said his son was one of four relatives killed over the past four months. He said one of his brothers had begun receiving death threats after the murder and he was afraid another relative could be next.