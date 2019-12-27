Gooptar’s story of Nandi Village

Author Dr Primnath Gooptar speaking at the launch. - Vashti Singh

Nandi Village, by educator Dr Primnath Gooptar, introduces readers to a lifestyle that has largely vanished. Set in the 1930s-1950s, this imaginary village represents any East Indian village in Trinidad. The author infuses real-life historical events into his stories, such as the literacy voting test of 1945, and the Indian centenary celebrations.

Gooptar urged readers, especially younger people, to learn more about their history. This, he said, would allow them to better understand the situation under which their forefathers grew up and how they lived in the first half of the last century.

He was speaking at the book launch on December 15 at the National Council for Indian Culture (NCIC) Heritage Centre in Chaguanas.

He said, “I hope this book fills a void in the literature of the Indian diaspora. I hope it will allow readers to do further research and ask questions about life in those days. This book will make a great Christmas gift, a birthday gift, Divali gift or Indian Arrival Day gift to a friend.”

Gooptar said he started the book about three years ago in response to inquiries from teachers and young students because of a lack of information on the Indian diaspora, particularly at Divali and Indian Arrival Day events.

Professors Bridget Brereton and Brinsley Samaroo and NCIC’s president Deokinanan Sharma all endorsed the book and attended the launch. Other people attending were chairman of NCIC’s Heritage Library Deoroop Teemal, economist and former politician Winston Dookeran, and Doolarchan Hanooman, teacher and editor of ICDN, an online newspaper.

Samaroo, in his introduction to the book, wrote: “As time progressed and as the Indians moved from the plantation and into the professions, the traditional practices gave way to more modern adaptions and improvements.

“But that slice of the past when the foundations were laid has been mainly forgotten. It is, however, vital that we must recall those days.”

Gooptar is the author of other books and publications. He also co-authored Ranjit Kumar: Bridging the East and West with Brereton.

Nandi Village is available at many bookstores including all branches of Nigel R Khan and RIK Services.