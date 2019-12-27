Fishermen rescued from sinking boat

File photo.

Three fishermen were rescued by Coast Guard officers after their boat began sinking in the Gulf of Paria on Thursday.

The Coast Guard, in a statement, said a distress call was received around 10.08 am from Nash Ramsingh – the captain of the boat Reel Ten.

The boat left Couva at around 9.30 am with two other fishermen – Kameel Mohammed and Sandy Heerah.

They were heading north towards Nelson Island, when the vessel began to take in water.

The men were rescued and taken to the Coast Guard headquarters at Staubles Bay where they were examined and released.