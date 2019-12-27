Families turned away at forensics: No autopsies till Monday

File photo.

The relatives of four murder victims were told to return to the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday, as no autopsies would be done on Friday.

Newsday was at the centre when senior staff said no autopsies would be done owing to a lack of space at the autopsy room to accomodate six bodies that were sent to the centre.

One relative said the staff were not even allowing the families to identify the bodies.

Newsday spoke to the relatives of murdered scrap-iron dealer Dharamadass Ramjit, who said they were outraged at the delay, as he was killed on Tuesday and they still have not been able to view his body.

"We still don't even know if that's him they have in the funeral home van, and now they are telling us we have to come back on Monday? This is total nonsense," one relative said.

Newsday also spoke to Choko Jaikaran, father of Anthony Jaikaran, who was killed on Thursday night at his Savanna Drive, Arouca, home.

The elder Jaikaran said he was disappointed at the pace of progress at the centre but would have to put up with the delay.

"I think they were wrong to put the other families through that. My son died just last night, but you have others who were out here from since Christmas Eve, and some of them even come from further than where I come from. This could have been done better."

Staff told relatives forensic pathologist Dr Somu Sekhar Gajula will be at the centre from 8 am on Monday.