Drugalyser law debate in January

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi - Ayanna Kinsale

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi said "drugalyser" legislation will be debated in Parliament next month.

He was speaking with Newsday on Monday after leaving the High Court. He went there to apply for people with charges and convictions for possession of small quantities of marijuana to have their criminal records expunged after the proclamation of the Dangerous (Drugs) Amendment Act.

Asked how the act would be operationalised, including having the police charge people for using marijuana while driving Al-Rawi pointed out the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act has a provision in Section 70 which says: "Any person who, when driving or attempting to drive or when in charge of a motor vehicle on a road, is under the influence of drink or a drug to such an extent as to be incapable of having proper control of the vehicle, is liable on first conviction to a fine of $12,000 and to imprisonment for three years and on any subsequent conviction to a fine of $22,500 and to imprisonment for five years."

He said,“That has been in existence for umpteen years.”

The AG explained the drugalyser is a tool currently being discussed in many jurisdictions as a precise way of describing if someone is actually under the influence of a drug and, if so, to what exten. He said there are two types of drugalysers on the market, one which does saliva-based analysis and the other heart rate/vision/body temperature analysis.

He recalled the bill to introduce the drugalyser was laid in the Senate several months ago and said it is to be debated in January.

“So we weren’t sleeping. All of this is connected.”