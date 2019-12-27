Boxing day lime ends in murder

Stock photo

One man is dead and two others wounded after a shooting in Arouca on Sunday night.

Police said a group of limers were at a house along Savanna Trace, off the Arima Old Road, at around 9.45 pm when gunmen shot at them.

One man identified as 28-year-old Anthony Mohammed died at the scene while two others were wounded.

Members of the Northern Division Emergency Response Patrol went to the scene and took the two wounded people to the hospital where doctors treated them. One of the wounded men is said to be in serious condition.

Police said 16 patrols were sent out to search the area for suspects.