Bobby Montano laid to rest

ROBERT ' BOBBY' MONTANO - SUREASH CHOLAI

Robert "Bobby" Montano was remembered as a man who loved TT during his funeral on Friday morning at the All Saints Anglican Church, Marli Street, Port of Spain.

In the eulogy read by his grandchildren Matthew and Kerry Montano, he was praised for being a man who spent his life enjoying helping those who were less fortunate. They also spoke of the work and assistance Montano and his wife Nancy, known as "Nan," gave to countless organisations and individuals in need of help without boast or recognition.

A World War II veteran, Montano died on December 19 at 97.

Montano was instrumental in shaping the landscape of San Fernando and the development of the Point Lisas Industrial Estate. He was the founder of the South Trinidad Chamber of Industry and Commerce, the predecessor company of the Energy Chamber and the Point Lisas Industrial Port Development Co Ltd (Plipdeco), which led to the formation of the Point Lisas Industrial Estate.

He was the brother of former San Fernando East MP Gerard Montano and the uncle of former senators Danny and Robin Montano.

His family described him as a caring man who used love and wisdom in everything he did.