Woman appeals for AB negative blood for mom

A WOMAN is appealing to the public to donate blood for her mother and other citizens.

Marva Julien-Joseph told Newsday she is requesting donations of AB negative blood for her mother Maudelin Julien. The 88-year-old woman from Diego Martin is currently warded at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

"My family and I are appealing to people in TT with this type of blood to donate to the blood bank on behalf of my mother and other patients in keeping with the season and spirit of giving. I appeal to your kindness and generosity," Julien-Joseph said in a message.

She recalled it was not the first time her mother needed blood "and we had to wait and beg and plead with people." She said her mother received some blood on Thursday but she needed more and would need more in the future.

"Blood is life and death."

She expressed hope there would be more awareness of the need for blood donors, including from donors with rare blood types. She said a medical official told the family there was a severe shortage of AB negative blood, which is the rarest blood type. When contacted on Thursday Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Harry Smith told Newsday he would make enquiries into Julien-Joseph's report of a shortage.

In October 2018, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh told the House of Representatives the chit, credit and transitional credit system of blood distribution and collection is inequitable and dangerous, and the country would be moved to a 100 per cent voluntary altruistic system of blood donation.