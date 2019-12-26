N Touch
Thursday 26 December 2019
Letters to the Editor

Will cops have ganja scales?

THE EDITOR: As the decriminalisation of marijuana law is about to take effect, a person would be lawfully able to possess 30 grammes of marijuana and under.

Please tell me how are the police, on the road, going to determine whether you have 30 or 35 grammes?

Would he be walking around with a recently calibrated scale, or would he drag you into a police station to weight your weed?

I personally don’t know what 30 grammes of marijuana, nor salt, nor sand looks like. How many people reading this know?

The 30 grammes is a fundamental part of the law. Unless there is a real practical solution to determine it, on the road, by the police, then this law is meaningless.

DECLAN PATTRON

Maracas Valley

